FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Down 7.9%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.18. 4,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 584,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

