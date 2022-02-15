Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 68,183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1,354.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

