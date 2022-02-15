Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,872,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,644,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after acquiring an additional 157,936 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

