Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 597.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after acquiring an additional 185,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,675 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

