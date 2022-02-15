Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company is gaining from its "Building a Better Future" initiative — which aims at enhancing markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline as well as high-performing business culture. The company made significant progress toward strategic goals that comprise the reduction of outstanding debt by 30% and identified ways for more than $150 million in annual cost savings. Prospects look good, given cost-plus projects in backlog and decarbonization/energy transition projects. Fluor's upbeat view for 2021 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

