FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ FONR opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%.
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
