FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

NASDAQ FONR opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FONAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FONAR in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in FONAR in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FONAR in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

