ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BTIG Research

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE FORG opened at $14.34 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

