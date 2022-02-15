Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 38,908 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 170.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $68,064,375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE MCK opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.53. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.