Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deluxe by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

