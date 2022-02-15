Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

