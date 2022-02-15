Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,352 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,372,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $104,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

