Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

