Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5,028.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

