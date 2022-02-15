Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.04 ($76.19).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €57.82 ($65.70) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.