FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 4,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

Get FRMO alerts:

About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.