FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,497 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

