FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.