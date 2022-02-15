FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Instruments in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

OXINF opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

