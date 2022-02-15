FY2022 EPS Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 2.02. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

