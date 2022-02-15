Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $72,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 18.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 35.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPG opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

