Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,666 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 55.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 429,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 153,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

