Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $464.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 700,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

