Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE GTX opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 700,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

