Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) were up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.
Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)
