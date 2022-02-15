GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.50. GCM Grosvenor shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 4,144 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 1,368,876 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,712,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

