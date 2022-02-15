Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.56. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

