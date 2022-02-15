Genesis Vision Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $38,671.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105891 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.