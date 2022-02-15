Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 17,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,621. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
