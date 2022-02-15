Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Genpact reported sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Genpact by 147.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genpact by 85.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Genpact by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 1,059,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,540. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

