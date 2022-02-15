Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 60.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $29,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lemonade by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lemonade by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $171.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

