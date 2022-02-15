Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,327,560 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 82.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 1,979,843 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $9,282,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.