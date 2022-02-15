Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.68 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $225,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $84.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

