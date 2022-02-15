Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 34,897 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.