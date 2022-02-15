Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,678 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 864,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.