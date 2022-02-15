Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

GBNXF stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

