Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $442.35

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 442.35 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.93), with a volume of 13961557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.10 ($5.71).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 449.38 ($6.08).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 389.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.82. The company has a market cap of £56.68 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

