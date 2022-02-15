Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 429.65 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.82. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £56.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.44) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.88 ($6.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

