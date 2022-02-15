Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.94. 138,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $148.35. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

