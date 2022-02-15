Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $340.41 million, a PE ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.16%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,053 shares of company stock worth $162,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

