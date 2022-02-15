Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,181 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000.

Shares of CATH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

