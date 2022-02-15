GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOAC. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

