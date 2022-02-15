GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $107.00 at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

