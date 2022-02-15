Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

