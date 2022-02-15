Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GSBD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 387,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,079. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

