Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 82,544 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after acquiring an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 318,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $2,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $794.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

