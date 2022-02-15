Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

