Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 48,435 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

