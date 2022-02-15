Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 92.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.85 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $159.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

