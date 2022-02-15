Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in GoPro by 63.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in GoPro by 332.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth about $3,728,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,672 shares of company stock worth $6,045,411 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

