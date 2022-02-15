Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.